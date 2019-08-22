Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice FLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Arthur FLACK

Add a Memory
Maurice Arthur FLACK Obituary
FLACK Maurice Arthur, passed away on 11th August 2019, aged 93 years. Devoted husband of the late Doris Flack, much loved dad, grandad and great grandad, he will be and sadly missed by all his family and friends. The celebration of Maurice's life will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 2nd September at 1:30pm. Please wear something bright. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Newbury Cancer Care may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.