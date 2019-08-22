|
FLACK Maurice Arthur, passed away on 11th August 2019, aged 93 years. Devoted husband of the late Doris Flack, much loved dad, grandad and great grandad, he will be and sadly missed by all his family and friends. The celebration of Maurice's life will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 2nd September at 1:30pm. Please wear something bright. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Newbury Cancer Care may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 22, 2019