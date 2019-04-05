Home

Maurice CHARLES

CHARLES. Maurice James passed away on 1st March after a short but distressing illness. He leaves behind a son Paul, daughter-in-law and 3 grandchildren. "My gentle giant without you the world seems bear, love your Mum x. The Funeral Service shall take place at 1.30pm on Tuesday 9th April at West Berkshire Crematorium. Donations in memory of Maurice for the British Heart Foundation and Lupus UK c/o Turner Brothers 15 Hampton Road, Newbury Berkshire. RG14 6DB Telephone enquiries 0163541615
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019
