Dodd, Maurice John 'Siddy' passed away peacefully on 19th November 2019 aged 84 years. Loving Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He will be missed greatly by all of his family and friends. Funeral service to be held on Monday 16th December at St Michael and All Angels Church Highclere at 12 noon. Family flowers only but donations if desired can be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 28, 2019