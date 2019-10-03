|
CHUN Meida Nee Mieczyslawa KOWNACKA died peacefully on Wednesday 25th September 2019 aged 93 years. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as a friend to many. Funeral to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 10:30am. All who knew her are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please. Charitable donations can be made to either Save The Children or the Dogs Trust Newbury, c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury. RG14 6SB.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 3, 2019