MARTIN Mervyn Thomas sadly passed away on 5th June aged 71 years. Devoted husband to Sheila, dad to Ann and Roy, and a grandad. Mervyn will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place Thursday 27th June at West Berkshire Crematorium at 2.15pm, dress code optional. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to GSDR May be sent c/o Ash Brook Independent Funeral Directors, Mulfords Hill, Tadley, RG26 3JE 0118 9821111
Published in Newbury Today on June 20, 2019