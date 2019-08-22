|
WILLIAMS Michael Arthur (Wilf) sadly passed away, suddenly but peacefully at home on 9th August aged 82. A beloved husband to Thelma, dearly loved Dad to Anita and Caroline and an adored Grandad to Hannah, Jodie, Alex and Gemma. He will be greatly missed by his family and all those who knew him. Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 29th August 2019 at Acorn Ridge, Enbourne, RG20 0JN at 11am. Family flowers only, donations if desired in Michael's memory can be made to the British Heart Foundation c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 22, 2019