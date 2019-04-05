Home

Michael "Mike" Bosley

Michael "Mike" Bosley Obituary
Bosley. Michael 'Mike' aged 61 sadly passed away on Friday 8th March 2019 at Basingstoke Hospital after a short illness. Mike's generous final gift was organ donation. Funeral to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium Tuesday 26th March at 1:30pm. Mike was a loving partner to Sandra, a beloved son to Lionel and Connie and a much loved brother to Von, Linda and Barry. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Kidney Research UK can be sent c/o Ash Brook Independent Funeral Directors, Mulfords Hill, Tadley, RG26 3JE. Telephone: 0118 982 1111
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019
