Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
13:00
St Lawrence's Church
Hungerford
BROWNE Michael. Sadly on Sunday 8th September 2019, Michael passed away peacefully at Great Western Hospital, Swindon, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Julie Browne and dearly loved father of Hugh and Vanessa. Much loved grandpa to Laurie and Talia. A Funeral Service will be held at St Lawrence's Church, Hungerford on Monday 23rd September at 01:00 pm. All friends are welcome at the church. Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory to Hungerford Chain Volunteer Force c/o Hungerford Co-op Funeral Care, 48a High Street, Hungerford RG17 0NE
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 12, 2019
