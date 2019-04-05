|
Cuddihy .Michael Joseph passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 28th February 2019, aged 91 years. He will be sorely missed by his beloved wife Kathleen, seven children and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, family and friends both here and in Ireland all of whom cherished him. Funeral service to take place at St Joseph's Church, Newbury on Friday 29th March 2019 at 10am. Arrangements for flowers or donations to Great Ormond Street c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
