BONIFACE Michael Edward. 'Skippy' passed away on 4th March 2020 at the North Hampshire Hospital Basingstoke, aged 85 years. He will be missed by all his Family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Monday 16th March at 4.00 pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made via Skippy's tribute page at www.wbfd.co.uk, alternatively cheques may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 12, 2020