Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael BONIFACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Edward BONIFACE

Add a Memory
Michael Edward BONIFACE Obituary
BONIFACE Michael Edward. 'Skippy' passed away on 4th March 2020 at the North Hampshire Hospital Basingstoke, aged 85 years. He will be missed by all his Family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Monday 16th March at 4.00 pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made via Skippy's tribute page at www.wbfd.co.uk, alternatively cheques may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -