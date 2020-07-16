|
|
HUGHES Michael John died at his home on 5th July 2020. This has brought a great sadness to Andrea, his wife of 69 years, his children Stephanie, Michael Jnr and Nicholas and his granddaughter Amanda. Also his younger brothers Colin, Graham and Christopher, who were members of a large farming community, farming at Old Hayward and North Hidden on The Chiltern Estate since 1904.His grandfather Frank Hughes was a founder member in establishing The Hungerford Club early in the last century, where Michael socialised and enjoyed a game of snooker. He also had an interest in horse racing. Michael won many awards for his sheep at Fat Stock shows. Michael was a fine, honourable and kind gentleman, loved and respected by all who knew him and his family truly mourn his loss.His cremation will take place on Monday 20th July at 1.30pm at Swindon Crematorium following Michael's wishes. Family flowers only please, with donations to the retired racehorse charity Heros UK or Battersea Cats & Dogs via R.C. Smallbone.
Published in Newbury Today on July 16, 2020