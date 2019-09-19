Home

GOODMAN Michael John, OBE. Sadly, but peacefully passed away in the early hours of Wednesday 11th September 2019 aged 85, after a full and happy life. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and all that knew him. His funeral will take place on Tuesday 24th September at 12 noon at West Berks Crematorium, Thatcham. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations could be made to either the Newbury Community Hospital or the RNLI, both of which were relevant to Michael.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 19, 2019
