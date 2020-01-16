Home

WHITE Michael, passed away peacefully at home on 5th January 2020, aged 74 years. Devoted husband to Heather, proud father to Catherine and Edward and adoring Grandpa to Aurora, Mike was much loved and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. The Funeral service will be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 31st January at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the Salvation Army via Michael's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020
