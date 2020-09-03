Home

Minnie Kate BOSLEY

Minnie Kate BOSLEY Obituary
BOSLEY, Minnie Kate sadly passed away on 25th August, 2020, in the Winchcombe Place Care Home, aged 86 years. She will be greatly missed and remembered with love by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Private funeral due to current Coronavirus restrictions. A Thanksgiving Service for Minnie's life will be held once restrictions are eased. Donations in Minnie's memory can be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham RG19 3HX.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 3, 2020
