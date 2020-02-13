|
Butler Muriel. Passed away peacefully at home, on 26th January aged 98 years. Devoted wife to the Late Ray, loving Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma who will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends. "An empty chair never to be filled" Funeral service to take place on Friday 21st February in Kennet Road Gospel Hall, Newbury. RG14 5JB, at 12 noon; followed with a burial in St Pauls Churchyard, Ashford Hill, Thatcham. Family flowers only please, if desired donations to Trans World Radio, may be sent c/o Ash Brook Funeral Directors, Mulfords Hill, Tadley, RG26 3JE. Telephone 01189821111. Please also contact Ash Brook for further details.
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 13, 2020