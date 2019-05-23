Home

Friday, May 31, 2019
West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham
CHUDLEY Nancy (Née Barrett) passed away peacefully on 19th May 2019 at the Hollies Care Home, aged 97 years. Much loved and sadly missed by her children, Shirley, Melvyn, Maurice, Janice and Dennis, her 56 grandchildren, great and great, great grandchildren, all her family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Friday 31st May at 3:00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Larchwood Care Home South Ltd Clients Account to benefit The Hollies Care Home may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on May 23, 2019
