TINKLER Nathaniel Arthur "Nat" passed away peacefully aged 89 on Sunday 17th May 2020 at The North Hampshire Hospital. Reunited with his dearly loved wife Sylvia, dad of Alan and Joanne and grandad of Helen. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends and forever in our hearts. A private cremation will be held. We hope to hold a Service of Thanksgiving for Nat's life at a future date. Donations if desired to The Stroke Association or Newbury Family Counselling Service c/o R. C. Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on May 21, 2020