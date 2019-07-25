SMITH Netta Victoria, passed away peacefully on July 10th with her family around her, at Winchcombe Place Care Home aged 96. Loving Wife of the late Mervyn, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be sorely missed. Funeral service and celebration of Netta's long and happy life to take place on Tuesday 30th July, 1.pm at Llanyravon Methodist Church, Cwmbran. Please wear something bright, no black. Family flowers but donations in Netta's memory may be sent to Ty-Hafan Children's Hospice in Wales, Hayes Road, Sully, Penarth. CF64 5XX. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Winchcombe Place for the way they looked after Neta during her four years there, especially during her final weeks and days. They would also like to thank the Rapid Response Medical team who looked after Netta so well. "May She Rest In Peace". Further enquiries to Arthur Peake (Funeral Service) Tel: (01633) 482291. Published in Newbury Today on July 25, 2019