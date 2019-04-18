Home

Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00
St Michael's and All Angels Parish Church
Highclere
Hampshire
kENDALL. Nicholas Alistair (Alistair) formally form Highclere Hampshire, died unexpectedly but peacefully at his home in Didcot, Oxfordshire on Friday 22nd March 2019, aged 77 years. Very much loved brother of the late Christopher and his surviving sister Rosanna. Sadly missed by his children, James, Chris, Andri, Cecilia and Tony, his daughters-in-law Natasha and Sally, his devoted 7 grandchildren and friends from around the world. The Funeral has been arranged for Friday 26th April 2019 at 11am at St Michael's and All Angels Parish Church, Highclere, Hampshire. It has been requested that no ties are to be worn and ladies to wear their Sunday best. Family flowers only please with donations if desired, divided between Thames Valley & Great Western Omibus and Cancer Research UK ? Roger Barker Funeral Directors, 40 Wantage Road, Didcot, Oxon OX11 0BT Tel: 01235 510033.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 18, 2019
