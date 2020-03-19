|
Amor Nigel Keith. Passed away peacefully at West Berkshire Hospital on 7th March 2020 aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Sue, Dad of Jonathan and Louise, Dad-in-law of Karen and Dan, and special Grampy of Tom, Amelie and Will. Funeral service to take place on Monday 6th April at West Berkshire Crematorium at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Newbury Cancer Care or Sue Ryder, may be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors 90 West Street Newbury RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 19, 2020