Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00
St Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Wash Common
View Map
Olwyn Mary BRIAN Obituary
BRIAN Olwyn Mary, passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital Reading on 9th February 2020, aged 69 years. Beloved wife of Paul, she was much loved and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral mass at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church Wash Common on Tuesday 3rd March at 12.00 noon, followed by interment at Acorn Ridge Burial Ground. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Newbury Cancer Care & West Berkshire Homeless may be made via Olwyn's Tribute page at www.wbfd.co.uk, alternatively, cheques may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 27, 2020
