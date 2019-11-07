|
|
COFFMAN on 2nd November Patricia passed peacefully away at West Berkshire Community Hospital. A loving wife to Gary, mother to David and Jonathan, mother in law to Vicki, a wonderful nanny to Brittany, Mollie, Samuel and Jessica. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November at 3.45 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations in her memory are for the Ward Fund, Donnington & Highclere c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 7, 2019