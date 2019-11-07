Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia COFFMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia COFFMAN

Add a Memory
Patricia COFFMAN Obituary
COFFMAN on 2nd November Patricia passed peacefully away at West Berkshire Community Hospital. A loving wife to Gary, mother to David and Jonathan, mother in law to Vicki, a wonderful nanny to Brittany, Mollie, Samuel and Jessica. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November at 3.45 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations in her memory are for the Ward Fund, Donnington & Highclere c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -