GOVER. Patricia passed away peacefully on 20th February 2019 at the John Radcliffe Hospital, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of James Kevin Gover; Mother to Marcus, Julian, Lucien and Sam; Grandmother, Sister and Friend. Missed by a wide and loving family. Requiem Mass to be held at St Mary's Church, Douai Abbey on Friday 29th March 2019 at 2pm. Family flowers only however donations to benefit The Lewy Body Society would be appreciated c/o Claridge Funeral Service, Marlborough SN8 1NE.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019