Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia GOVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia GOVER

Obituary Condolences

Patricia GOVER Obituary
GOVER. Patricia passed away peacefully on 20th February 2019 at the John Radcliffe Hospital, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of James Kevin Gover; Mother to Marcus, Julian, Lucien and Sam; Grandmother, Sister and Friend. Missed by a wide and loving family. Requiem Mass to be held at St Mary's Church, Douai Abbey on Friday 29th March 2019 at 2pm. Family flowers only however donations to benefit The Lewy Body Society would be appreciated c/o Claridge Funeral Service, Marlborough SN8 1NE.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.