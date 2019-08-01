Home

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
Paul Graham ROBINSON

Paul Graham ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON Paul Graham. Paul passed peacefully away on 22nd July aged 67 years. A loving husband to Julia, Dad to Cari and grandad to Emma and Mia, and a very good friend to many. Paul will be greatly missed. The funeral service shall take place on Friday the 9th August at West Berkshire Crematorium. 15.45pm. All flowers are welcome but donations if desired to St Michaels hospice c/o Ashbrook Independent Funeral Directors. 28 Mulfords Hill. Tadley RG28 3JE. Telephone enquiries 0118 921111
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 1, 2019
