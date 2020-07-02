|
HENNESSEY Paul. Passed away peacefully at home in Ramsbury with his family by his side on Fathers day, 21st June 2020, aged 58 years. Much loved Husband of Mandy, beloved Dad of Donna and Ella, Brother to Terry, also good friend to many and true character of Ramsbury and Hungerford. If you would like to pay your respects to Paul you are welcome to gather as his hearse passes by at the Square in Ramsbury on Thursday 9th July from 11.45am or outside Hungerford Town Hall from 12.05pm before a family cremation. Donations to benefit Ramsbury Royal British Legion & Prospect Hospice would be appreciated c/o Claridge Funeral Service, Parade Mews, The Parade, Marlborough. SN8 1NE. Telephone 01672 511836. A proper celebration for Paul's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newbury Today on July 2, 2020