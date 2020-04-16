|
PEACOCK Paul James, passed away on 8th April 2020 at Basingstoke Hospital, aged 75 years. A beloved father to Mandy, Neil and Andrew Grandfather to Ben, Sam, Mathew, Lauren, and Douglas and Great grandfather to Freddie, Poppy Mai, Finley, Nial, Louis and Mia. Service at West Berkshire Crematorum, immediate family only and immediate family flowers only but donations if desired for the Hampshire Hospitals Charity to benefit Basingstoke Hospital for the care Paul received may be made via Paul's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 16, 2020