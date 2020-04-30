|
TILLEY Pauline Margaret Passed away on 20th April 2020 at Falkland Grange Care Home aged 74 years. She will be sorely missed by her devoted husband Michael, two daughter's Rachel and Sharon, six grandchildren Amy, Harvey, Martha, Bradley, Pip and Bailey; and all her family and friends. Pauline was a West Berks Indoors Bowls Club and Kingsclere Outdoors Bowls Club stalwart for many years. Pauline won many club titles, most notably reaching the National Mixed Pairs Final in 2014. Her name appears on many of the honours boards. Private funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Thursday 30th April 2020 at 8.30am. Family flowers only but donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made via Pauline's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 30, 2020