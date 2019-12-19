Home

Peggy Grace MCCARTNEY

Peggy Grace MCCARTNEY Obituary
MCCARTNEY on 1st December Peggy Grace passed peacefully away after a long illness aged 80 years. A loving wife, mother and nana. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 3rd January at 11.15 a.m. Family flowers only please but donations in her memory if desired are for Royal Berkshire Charity (Renal Funds) c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 19, 2019
