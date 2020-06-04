|
ARCHIBALD Peter sadly passed away at Royal Berkshire Hospital on 8th May 2020 aged 90 years. A wonderful and loving man he will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. There will be a committal at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 5th June 2020 when we say our final goodbye. We regret that not everyone who would like to may be able to attend but we thank you all for your kind wishes. Charitable donations in Peter's memory can be forwarded to Turner Brothers Funeral Directors. Donations will benefit the valuable work of the Steady Steps programme
Published in Newbury Today on June 4, 2020