HUTCHESON Peter Chalmers, sadly passed away on 5th October at West Berkshire Community Hospital aged 65 years. Loving partner of over 30 years to Jeannette and father to Lauren and Joseph. A truly special man who will be missed by all his friends and family - forever in their hearts. Funeral service to be held on 4th November at West Berkshire Crematorium at 12.00pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, can be made to Bowel Cancer UK via family's Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/in-memory-of-peter-hutcheson or collection after the service.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 24, 2019