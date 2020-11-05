|
AUSTEN Peter Charles passed away suddenly at home aged 73 Years on the 9th October 2020 the husband of Susan, father of Richard and the late Stewart. Father-in-law of Jacqueline and proud Grandfather to Cameron, Reece, Lewis and Erin. Due to Covid 19 restrictions it will be a very private affair, hopefully when the restrictions are lifted we can have a memorial reunion of relatives, friends and old staff from AWS. No flowers please but donations if desired can be made via Peter Cox at West Berkshire Funeral Directors in the aid of Thames Valley air Ambulance.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 5, 2020