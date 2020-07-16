Home

More Obituaries for Peter CLARK
Peter CLARK

Peter CLARK Obituary
CLARK Peter. Passed away peacefully on 23rd June aged 69 years. Devoted husband to Wendy, loving dad to Mandy, Haley, Nathan, Sam and Ben; a loving grandad to six grandchildren. Peter is dearly loved and sadly missed. Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 22nd July at 2pm in West Berkshire Crematorium. Family flowers only please, if desired donations to Sue Ryder may be sent c/o Ash Brook Funeral Directors, Mulfords Hill, Tadley, RG26 3JE Tel 0118 9821111
Published in Newbury Today on July 16, 2020
