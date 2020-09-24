|
|
Ellison Peter passed away on 15th September 2020 at home after battling cancer. Loving husband to Sheila, much loved father to Ian, Wendy, Keith and Claire and adoring grandfather to Michael, Tom, Hannah, Stephen, Zoe, Harry, Georgia and Megan. Funeral service at West Berks Crematorium on 30th September 2020 for family with service available online, contact [email protected] Peter will be travelling on his vintage car and the procession will be leaving Thatcham train station at 11.30 travelling along the A4 to the crematorium if you wanted to stand and be part of it. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Peter to MPN Voice may be made via www.abwalker.co.uk this is for Peter's rare type of Cancer. All enquires to A B Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham RG19 3HP. Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 24, 2020