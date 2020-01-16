|
FOSTER, Peter passed away suddenly on 6th January 2020 aged 76 years. Much loved husband of Anne. He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 5th February at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired can be made payable by cheque to: 'Dogs Trust' or 'Cats Protection' and sent c/o Howe and Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury, Berkshire, RG20 5QA. Telephone: 01635 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020