Shuttle Peter John aged 77. Passed away on 9th April 2020 at West Berks Community Hospital after a long challenging battle with illness and succumbed to Coronavirus. Now at peace. Devoted and much loved husband to Linda. Will be greatly missed. Due to the current restrictions there will be a private service with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in his memory to The Thames Valley Air Ambulance please contact Camp Hopson Funeral Directors.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 23, 2020