SIDDONS, Peter 27th August 1928 to 25th August 2020. Formerly of "Five Acres" Bucklebury Slade. Peter passed away peacefully at Royal Berkshire Hospital on 25th August 2020 aged 91 years. Much loved husband of the late Marjorie Peggy. Dearly loved father to Jennifer, Jillian and the late John, father in law to Trevor and John, adored grandad to Lynn, Sebastian and Jane, great grandad to Georgia, Isobel, Alex, Max, Penny, Kuba and Lachlan. Dad will be loved and missed always. He will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Peggy at St Marys Church, Bucklebury. All enquiries to A B Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham RG19 3HP. Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 10, 2020