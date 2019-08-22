Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phelma Woodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phelma (Sissy) Woodman

Add a Memory
Phelma (Sissy) Woodman Obituary
Woodman Phelma (Sissy) of Craven Road, Newbury, passed away peacefully at home on the 10th August, aged 90. A loving Wife, Mum, Sister, Nan, Great Nanny and Great Great Nanny who will be forever missed. The funeral service is being held at Shaw Cemetery Chapel on 3rd September at 10am where all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only however, any donations are welcome and will be donated to Guide Dogs for the Blind. C/o Turner Brothers, Newbury.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.