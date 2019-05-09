Home

Funeral
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00
St Martin's
East Woodhay
BEAVER. Phyllis Lee (Phil) peacefully passed away at home on 29th April 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of Don, dearly loved mother of Ginny, Christine and Sue. A very special granny and great-granny who will be sadly missed by so many. Funeral at St Martin's, East Woodhay on Monday 20th May at 11am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only but donations in Phil's memory can be made to The British Heart Foundation and East Woodhay PCC c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors, Clarendon House, 44 London Road, Newbury RG14 1LA
Published in Newbury Today on May 9, 2019
