HALE Phyllis Emily, sadly passed away on 13th September 2019 aged 82 years. Greatly missed by family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 17th October at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations to Shine, a charity supporting people living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. Donations on-line at https://www.shinecharity.org.uk/ Cheques can be made payable to Shine and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 10, 2019