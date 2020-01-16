Home

More Obituaries for Rani WHITE
Rani WHITE

Rani WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Rani unexpectedly passed away at home on 6th December 2019, aged 46. Much loved and missed, she leaves a hole in the hearts of many family and friends not least, loving husband, Jonny, and daughters, Ruby and Evie. Funeral service to take place at 1pm on Saturday 25th January at West Berks Crematorium, followed by a gathering at AceSpace, St Nicholas Rd, Newbury, RG14 5PR. Colourful dress, please. No flowers please but donations, if desired, for Daisy's Dream or Marie Curie. All enquiries to RC Smallbone 01635 40536
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020
