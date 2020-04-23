|
|
Corneby. Raymond 'Stuart' passed away on April 15th 2020 at Royal Berkshire Hospital aged 87 years. Much loved husband to the late Joan, brother to Margaret, Jim, Beryl and late Gerald. Father to Linda, Anita and Julie, and father-in-law to Graham and Colin, and friend of Malcolm. Grandfather of Karen, Dean, Lee, Emma, Mark, Lisa and Craig, and Great-Grandad of 13 children. He will be very sadly missed by all our family. Private family cremation at West Berks Crematorium on 12th May at 2pm due to current government restrictions. Memorial service will be held once restrictions are lifted. Family flowers only and donations in his memory if desired to Island Farm Donkey Sanctuary, Brightwell-Cum-Sotwell, Wallingford. C/O Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street Newbury, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 23, 2020