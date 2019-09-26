|
McKENNA Raymond (Murphy) passed away peacefully on September 14th aged 79 years. Much loved husband of Denise and loving father of Hayley, Sean and Damian. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at St Mary's Kingsclere on Friday 4th October at 11.30 am. Family flowers only. If desired donations can be made at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ or by cheque to 'Dementia UK' and sent c/o Howe and Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury, Berkshire, RG20 5QA. Tel 01635 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 26, 2019