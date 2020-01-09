|
FARMER Reg unexpectedly passed away on 13th December aged 79 years. Loving Brother to Jean, a devoted Uncle and Great Uncle, who will be very sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to take place on Friday 24th January in All Saints Church, Hannington at 12.30pm followed with a burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Thames Valley Air Ambulance and British Heart Foundation, and may be sent c/o Ash Brook Funeral Directors, Mulfords Hill, Tadley, RG26 3JE 0118 9821111
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020