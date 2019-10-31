|
GODFREY Richard known as Dick sadly passed away on 17th October 2019 at West Berkshire Community Hospital aged 84 years. A loving husband and father he will be greatly missed. Funeral to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on 6th November 2019 at 12pm. All are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please. Charitable donations in Dick's memory if desired can be made to Sue Ryder or Diverse Abilities c/o Turner Brothers Funerals 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 31, 2019