Richard THOMSON
Richard Lyster Stewart THOMSON

Richard Lyster Stewart THOMSON

Richard Lyster Stewart THOMSON Obituary
THOMSON Richard Lyster Stewart passed away peacefully on 11th September 2019 aged 63 years, loving Husband to Jackie, Brother to Peter, Liz and Judy and Dad to Clive. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday September 20th at 9.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made in Richard's memory can be made to HASAG Asbetos Disease Support and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 19, 2019
