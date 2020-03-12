Home

TROTTER On Tuesday 3rd March Richard passed away peacefully at the Royal Berkshire Hospital aged 85. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, a loving father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Shaw-cum-Donnington on Wednesday 18th March at 11.00 a.m. followed by interment at Shaw Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations if desired are to St Mary's Church, Shaw c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury. RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 12, 2020
