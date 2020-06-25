|
ALTON Robert David. Passed away unexpectedly on 12th June 2020, aged 72 years. A much loved father of Tracey, Julianne, David and Jamie. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday 1st July at South Oxfordshire Crematorium. No flowers please, but donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Sandra Homewood Funerals, 14 Cherwell Drive, Marston, Oxford, OX3 0LY or via his tribute page robertalton.muchloved.com
Published in Newbury Today on June 25, 2020