Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert GREEN

Add a Memory
Robert GREEN Obituary
GREEN Robert Sadly passed away peacefully In Winchester Royal Hospital on July 26th, aged 88 years. Much loved father of Bryony and Jo. Beloved brother to Marjorie. He will be sorely missed. A church service will be held on Monday August 17th at 11am at St Peters Church, Hurstbourne Tarrant, Andover, SP11 OAH. If wished, donations can be made to: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/in-memory-of-robert-green, in memory of his late wife Christine
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -