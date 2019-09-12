|
PAGETT Robert passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on 1st September 2019. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral Service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 20th September at 11.15am. Family Flowers only please,but donations in Roberts memory can be made to Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 12, 2019