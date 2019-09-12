|
|
ARUNDELL Robert Reginald. On 27th August 2019 Reggie passed away at the North Hants Hospital Baingstoke aged 96 years. Very much loved, he will be missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service at London Road Cemetery Chapel Thatcham on Friday 20th September at 3:00pm. Family flowers only donations if desired for the Berehill House Care Home may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 12, 2019